Ravi Shastris Response to Dinesh Karthiks Would You Have Gone With Kuldeep Yadav Query

Ravi Shastri’s Response to Dinesh Karthik’s ‘Would You Have Gone With Kuldeep Yadav’ Query

Ind vs Aus: Crediting India’s win in two Tests to Axar Patel, Shastri backed the call taken by the management to keep Kuldeep on the bench.

Ind vs Aus

Ahmedabad: Even before the Test at Ahmedabad started, there were talks of contemplating Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. Now that Kuldeep is not in the XI and India has conceded 480 runs to Australia in the first essay of the Test, veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik asked former India coach Ravi Shastri if the side missed a trick by not playing the wrist-spinner. Crediting India’s win in two Tests to Axar Patel, Shastri backed the call taken by the management to keep Kuldeep on the bench.

“Very early. But if it wouldn’t have been for Axar’s batting, this series would’ve looked a lot different. India wanted strength in their batting and they got it. Had it not been for his innings in Delhi, India wouldn’t have been able to be 2-0. And his innings in Nagpur,” said Shastri in response as quoted by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, India openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma saw off the tricky 10 overs with relative ease to be unbeaten on 18 and 17 respectively as the hosts were 36/0, trailing Australia by 444 runs at stumps on second day of the fourth Test.

With the pitch still in favour of stroke play at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rohit was pristine in his timing, flicking and cutting off Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon with relative ease. On the other hand, Gill sweetly played a short-arm jab on a short ball from Cameron Green, before dancing down the pitch to smash a six off Lyon at the stroke of stumps.

Earlier, ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul in a magical display of skill and control to bowl out Australia for 480.











