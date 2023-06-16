Home

Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Silence On WTC Final 2023 Exclusion, Says ‘I knew I Was Going To Be Left Out 48 Hours Before’

World No.1 Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was surprisingly left out of India’s playing XI against Australia in WTC final 2023. The omission raised quite a few eyebrows.



Ravichandran Ashwin is World’s No.1 Test bowler at the moment. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin finally broke silence on his exclusion from World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval, stating he was aware of the act that Ravindra Jadeja would be playing ahead of him a couple of days before the game.

India captain Rohit Sharma chose a four-pace prolonged attack and one spinner in the decider. The combination raised quite several questions on the Indian management, especially their decision to leave out world’s No.1 Test bowler from the playing XI.

“Every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That’s because of how I have seen them as a youngster. I felt happy they thought I was good enough to play,” Ashwin told Indian Express.

“But the fact of the matter is, I couldn’t get an opportunity or the world title. I knew I was going to be left out 48 hours before. So, for me, my entire goal was to make sure I can contribute to the guys and help us win a title because I played a part in it,” added the offie.

As a result, Australia hammered the Indians by 209 runs to complete their ICC trophy cabinet. It was India’s second consecutive loss in the WTC final. They had also lost the inaugural final against New Zealand.

Asked about India’s decision to go with four pacers and one spinner, Ashwin described the situation that may have worked in the minds of captain and the coach before the final. He also stated that he would have loved to play the game.

“Would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well,” Ashwin said. “Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team.

“I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I’m just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England.

“That is what they might have thought going into the final. The problem is for a spinner to come into play, it must be the fourth innings. The fourth innings is a very crucial facet and for us to be able to put that amount of runs so the spinner can come into play, it’s completely a mindset thing,” he added.

Back home, Ashwin is busy playing for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). He made an useful contribution by picking up two wickets in his four overs and helped his team win their campaign opener.















