August 15, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin EXPLAINS Why India Should Not Play Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI For Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Ashwin suggested playing all-rounder Shardul Thakur is ideal. 

Ashwin on Kuldeep, Chahal (Image: BCCI)

Mumbai: While one may feel tempted Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the same XI, given their record bowling together, yet veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has warned the side not to feature both of them together in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup. Ashwin explained that if the side opt to play them both, then the tail becomes long – not something that is ideal if you need 36 to win off 30 balls with four wickets in hand. He suggested playing all-rounder Shardul Thakur is ideal.

“You don’t want your tail to start so early, and that’s why you need someone like Shardul Thakur to come and smash a few balls coming in at No. 8. But you should play your best batters and bowlers to win a match. At the same time, if you needed 36 to win from 30 balls when you are six down, you should have the ability to close down such games as well. So, that is the conundrum that India will go into ahead of the World Cup. If they play Kuldeep and Chahal together, then it gets to a situation where Kuldeep has to bat at No. 8,” he said on his YouTube channel.

India would in all probability also have Axar Patel as the other spinner. But with Axar being like-for-like with Ravindra Jadeja may have to sit out.

The squad for the Asia Cup is yet to be announced. The announcement is likely to take place by the end of this week. The delay has taken place because of the fitness clearances of a few players.

India play Pakistan twice in the group stage of the Asia Cup and a third could happen if both sides make it to the summit clash.










