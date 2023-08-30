August 30, 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin Explains Why Mohammad Rizwan Unable To Dive During Run-Out

Pakistan lose their openers in quick sucession as Fakhar Zaman who was looking in great touch got departed after scoring 14 runs whereas Imam-ul-Haq dismissed after making five runs. 

New Delhi:  Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin explained why Mohammad Rizwan was unable to dive in the Asia Cup 2023 opener clash against Nepal at Multan Stadium, Multan. The 36-year all-rounder reckoned that the only reason he avoided diving was because he was not wearing the helmet.

Ashwin took his Twitter and shared the photo of Rizwan while he was running between the wickets and said that Rizwan loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre.

“The height of the throw made it harder to evade for Rizwan but for someone who generally dives to make his ground all the time while running between the wickets, this is a rare instance of him ducking for cover and the only reason is that he isn’t wearing his helmet. He loves sweeping against spin and no helmet makes it even more bizarre” tweeted Ashwin.

Rizwan was looking in great touch as he scored who scored 44 runs in 50 balls. Pakistan lose their openers in quick sucession as Fakhar Zaman who was looking in great touch got departed after scoring 14 runs whereas Imam-ul-Haq dismissed after making five runs.

Here are Pakistan and Nepal’s playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper), Rohit Paudel (captain), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane and Lalit Rajbanshi










