WI Vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Re-Highlights WTC Final Selection Howler

Ashwin is back to taking Test wickets and the five scalps on the opening day of the first Test with the West Indies once more emphasised his absolute need in India’s scheme of things in red-ball cricket.

Ravichandran Ashwin Re-Highlights WTC Final Selection Howler. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is back to taking Test wickets and the five scalps on the opening day of the first Test with the West Indies once more emphasised his absolute need in India’s scheme of things in red-ball cricket. Once more, we saw the off-spinner tying the batters in knots, something he should have also been doing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which went down rather ingloriously for India not so far back.

While Ashwin will not say it in so many words, but every one of his wickets was a testament to that selection fiasco which will keep cropping up for a while, every time he finds success.

The first day of the Test went according to the script as hoped for by the Indian team and fans, although the sheer lack of any sense of competition doesn’t augur well for the duration of the match.

Ashwin’s five and thereafter some attractive batting by debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal established India’s command decisively.

It was not as if India were guaranteed of success in the WTC final if Ashwin had bowled but for sure the Indian attack would look much more incisive and relevant.

Ironically though, if Inda had the luxury of resting Ashwin, it would have been in this series against the West Indies. Somehow the Caribbean batting has simply lost the art of playing Test cricket and as it seems, any half-decent spin attack would have done just fine.

Between Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the West Indians were clueless and this could well have been a platform where some younger bowlers could have been played.

But once the WTC mistake had blown up on their faces, the captain and coach couldn’t afford another fiasco – even if the possibilities were remote – against the West Indies.

There is no question that Ashwin will get more wickets in the series and with records falling by the wayside, his credentials in the Indian colours are getting progressively more convincing by the day.

Which is why the whole WTC thing is such a mystery. Surely those who have and are playing top-class cricket would have known better?

One assumes we can list this among the many mysteries of how cricket has been played in India over the years. Keeps interest in the sport alive and kicking.















