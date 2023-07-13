Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ravichandran Ashwin REACTS After Record 700 Wickets During 1st Test Ind vs WI at Dominica

After the day’s play, Ashwin reacted on his feat and claimed that in international cricket one has to adapt to survive. 

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin records, Ravichandran Ashwin wickets, Ravichandran Ashwin age, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies schedule, India vs West Indies live score, v live cricket score, India vs West Indies live streaming, India vs West Indies live streaming online, Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Live cricket score, Ind vs WI live streaming, Ind vs WI live score, India tour of West Indies, Cricket News, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
Ashwin shines for India @BCCITwitter

Dominica: Ravichandran Ashwin was the star for India on the first day of the first Test on Wednesday at Dominica. Ashwin became the third Indian bowler to pick up 700 international wickets or more. The veteran spinner returned with figures of 60 for five in 24.3 overs to bundle out the hosts for a paltry 150. After the day’s play, Ashwin reacted on his feat and claimed that in international cricket one has to adapt to survive.

“Thought it was a pretty good performance. There was a bit of moisture on the pitch earlier but it started to spin later. Saw on the TV as well that it turned more later. Had to adapt early. It was a bit dry, have to get the pace right to trouble the batsmen. International cricket is all about adapting to different conditions. With so many leagues around, we can get carried away with a few performances in these leagues but international cricket is different,” Ashwin after his 33rd five-wicket haul.

Not just Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) came good as well as he too was among the wickets. After bowling out the hosts, Indian openers – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – got off to a brilliant start. India was 80 for no loss at stumps on day one. Jaiswal is on 40*, while Rohit is on 30*. It was a day that belonged to India and they are in total command of proceedings.

The Indian openers will look to continue from where they left off and take the game away from the hosts.










Source link

Previous article
Aries Can Face Financial Troubles, Cancer Should Avoid Conflicts
Next article
Moahmmed Siraj Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch During 1st Test Between Ind-WI
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights