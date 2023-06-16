Home

Sports

TNPL: Ravichandran Ashwin Relying On Experience And Team Depth To Guide Dindigul Dragons To Victory

Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not get much time to prepare for the ongoing TNPL 2023 due to his focus on getting ready for the 2023 World Test Championship final.

TNPL 2023: R Ashwin reunited with Varun Chakravarthy at Dindigul Dragons. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not get much time to prepare for the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL) due to his focus on getting ready for the recently concluded 2023 World Test Championship final. He is relying on his vast experience as well as squad depth to achieve success with Dindigul Dragons.

“For the TNPL, actually, not really (prepared). I prepared a little bit for the Test matches. But when I was not playing, I was working on my batting a little bit. I really do hope my experience can come in handy and take me through the game, initially, but once I get going, it will be fine. I have got a good side, so I genuinely think I can get the best out of them,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Fancode, the broadcaster of TNPL.

Ashwin joined the Dragons immediately after the World Test Championship Final in London, where he was not a member of the playing eleven.

Commenting on the Dragons’ current team, Ashwin, who has been with the team since its formation in 2016, highlighted the squad’s well-rounded character, with a mix of seasoned players and promising youngsters.

“They are very exciting (Shivam Singh and Subodh Bhati) and bring different facets to the one. One covers the death bowling for us, and the other one is a very experienced opener, he is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL as well. I think people are here to witness something special from him,” the off-spinner said.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)















