Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin Relying On Experience And Team Depth To Guide Dindigul Dragons To Victory.

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • TNPL: Ravichandran Ashwin Relying On Experience And Team Depth To Guide Dindigul Dragons To Victory

Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not get much time to prepare for the ongoing TNPL 2023 due to his focus on getting ready for the 2023 World Test Championship final.

TNPL 2023, TNPL 2023 News, TNPL 2023 Latest News, TNPL 2023 Feeds, TNPL 2023 Latest Feeds, TNPL 2023 Updates, TNPL 2023 Latest Updates, TNPL 2023 Matches, TNPL 2023 latest Matches, TNPL 2023 Points Table, TNPL 2023 Latest Points Table, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin News, Ravichandran Ashwin Latest News, Ravichandran Ashwin Updates, Ravichandran Ashwin Latest Updates, Ravichandran Ashwin Feeds, Ravichandran Ashwin Latest Feeds, Ravichandran Ashwin In TNPL 2023, Ravichandran Ashwin In Dindigul Dragons, Dindigul Dragons News, Dindigul Dragons Latest News, Dindigul Dragons Feeds, Dindigul Dragons Latest Feeds, Dindigul Dragons Updates, Dindigul Dragons Latest Updates, Dindigul Dragons In TNPL 2023,
TNPL 2023: R Ashwin reunited with Varun Chakravarthy at Dindigul Dragons. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he did not get much time to prepare for the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 (TNPL) due to his focus on getting ready for the recently concluded 2023 World Test Championship final. He is relying on his vast experience as well as squad depth to achieve success with Dindigul Dragons.

“For the TNPL, actually, not really (prepared). I prepared a little bit for the Test matches. But when I was not playing, I was working on my batting a little bit. I really do hope my experience can come in handy and take me through the game, initially, but once I get going, it will be fine. I have got a good side, so I genuinely think I can get the best out of them,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by Fancode, the broadcaster of TNPL.

Ashwin joined the Dragons immediately after the World Test Championship Final in London, where he was not a member of the playing eleven.

Commenting on the Dragons’ current team, Ashwin, who has been with the team since its formation in 2016, highlighted the squad’s well-rounded character, with a mix of seasoned players and promising youngsters.

“They are very exciting (Shivam Singh and Subodh Bhati) and bring different facets to the one. One covers the death bowling for us, and the other one is a very experienced opener, he is playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL as well. I think people are here to witness something special from him,” the off-spinner said.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)










Source link

Previous article
Brad Hogg Warns David Warner For Unique Guard Says, Makes It Uncomfortable For Other Batters
Next article
Antonio Lopez Habas Joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant as Technical Director
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights