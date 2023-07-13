Home

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Scripts History, Becomes 3rd Indian Bowler To Scalp 700 International Wickets

Ashwin, who missed out the opportunity to play the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, earlier last month, showed once again why he is one of the best in business in the longest format of the game.

Roseau (Dominica), July 13: There was no stopping Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday (IST) as the veteran spinner kept on smashing records and dominated Day 1 of 1st Test against West Indies by picking up a brilliant fifer, which helped the Men in Blue bundle out the home side for just 150 runs.

The off-spinner’s first record of the day was to dismiss Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul, making him one of the few bowlers to dismiss a father-son duo. He got this wicket by cleaning up Tagenarine, which also made him the only Indian bowler in Test cricket to have the most number of bowled dismissals.

After picking up his 4th wicket, he made his way into the history books, by becoming the only 3rd Indian bowler as well as spinner to scalp as many as 700 wickets in international wickets. He is also the fastest among his countrymen to achieve this feat and is only 6 wickets shy of Indian legend Harbhajan Singh.

Ashwin finished with figures 24.3-6-60-5 and apart from Chanderpaul, he picked up the wicket of captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Alick Athanaze, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach. Currently, he has the most number of fifers (33) among the active bowlers in the world.

Coming to the West Indies side, they never quite threatened the Indian bowling attack and only it was Athanaze, who put up some fight in the Windies innings but unfortunately had to go out for 47 runs.

