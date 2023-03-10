Home

IND Vs AUS, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble For Plethora Of Records

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking five-wicket haul against Australia. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ravichandran Ashwin took his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with the latest coming on Friday on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On a wicket that didn’t offer much turn, Ashwin picked up five wickets on the day to finish with figures 6/91 – his 32nd in Test cricket. Australia were bowled out for 480 with Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) striking centuries.

With this show, Ashwin surpassed former India spinner Anil Kumble for several records. He eclipsed Kumble for most five-wicket hauls on Indian soil in Tests. Ashwin now has 26 to Kumble’s 25. Ashwin also toppled former captain Kumble for most Test wickets at home.

Ashwin currently has 148 Test wickets at home. Kumble finished his career at 147 wickets on home soil. Ashwin also now has 112 wickets in India vs Australia Tests, only one shy of Nathan Lyon. Kumble is third in the list with 111 scalps.

As far as the match is concerned, India reached 36 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing Australia for 480 on the second day. Rohit Sharma (17 batting) and Shubman Gill (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind.

Ashwin’s show garnered lot of praise from the formers.

Great to see ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch .. class will always show .. hopefully this will be a good test match .. good opportunity for indian batsman after some tuff wickets to bat on ,in this series .. @bcci @ashwinravi99 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 10, 2023

6 wickets on a flat pitch and that too on day 1 and 2 against a top ranked team is, simply said, a sensational performance from R Ashwin! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 10, 2023

6-wicket haul on a road like pitch at Ahmedabad…one of the best bowling efforts by Ravichandran Ashwin. 👏👏 #BGT #IndvAus — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 10, 2023

Ashwin has so far taken 24 wickets in the ongoing BGT.











