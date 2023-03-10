3.3 C
Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble For Plethora Of Records

Sports

Published:

.


Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets on the Day 2 to finish with figures 6/91. This was his 32nd five-wicket haul in Tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking five-wicket haul against Australia. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Ravichandran Ashwin took his second five-wicket haul in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy with the latest coming on Friday on Day 2 of the fourth Test against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On a wicket that didn’t offer much turn, Ashwin picked up five wickets on the day to finish with figures 6/91 – his 32nd in Test cricket. Australia were bowled out for 480 with Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) striking centuries.

With this show, Ashwin surpassed former India spinner Anil Kumble for several records. He eclipsed Kumble for most five-wicket hauls on Indian soil in Tests. Ashwin now has 26 to Kumble’s 25. Ashwin also toppled former captain Kumble for most Test wickets at home.

Ashwin currently has 148 Test wickets at home. Kumble finished his career at 147 wickets on home soil. Ashwin also now has 112 wickets in India vs Australia Tests, only one shy of Nathan Lyon. Kumble is third in the list with 111 scalps.

As far as the match is concerned, India reached 36 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing Australia for 480 on the second day. Rohit Sharma (17 batting) and Shubman Gill (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind.

Ashwin’s show garnered lot of praise from the formers.

Ashwin has so far taken 24 wickets in the ongoing BGT.




Published Date: March 10, 2023 6:58 PM IST



Updated Date: March 10, 2023 7:06 PM IST







