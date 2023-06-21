Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin to AB de Villiers; World Reacts to Australias Epic Ashes Win Over England

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ravichandran Ashwin to AB de Villiers; World Reacts to Australia’s Epic Ashes Win Over England at Edgbaston | VIRAL TWEETS

Ashes 2023: Following the Test, the world is now in awe of the game as most feel the match has revived Test cricket.

Ashes 2023, Ashes 2023 highlights, Ashes 2023 as it happened, Ashes 2023 1st Test Scorecard, Ashes 2023 live streaming, Eng vs Aus, England vs Australia, Edgbaston, Cricket News
Ashes 2023 Twitter Reactions

Birmingham: Bazball, Brumbella, plots, sub-plots – the Edgbaston Test had it all! It was a Test match for the ages which went right down to the final hour before Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon held their nerves to take Australia over the line with two remaining wickets. Following the Test, the world is now in awe of the game as most feel the match has revived Test cricket. From Australian cricketers to others, the world reacted.

Here are some of the reactions that following after Australia managed to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series.

England veteran Joe Root stood out for the home side, with a brilliant century in the first innings of the match and the big wicket of Alex Carey on the final day in Birmingham.

Despite losing the first session of the day because of rain, England, who declared their first innings at 393/8 and bowled out for 272 in their second, were sniffing their chances as they only needed two wickets with Australia needing 54 runs.

However, Cummins and Lyon shared an unfinished 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket as they gave Australia the winning start in their attempt to wrest back the Urn in England after many years.










Source link

Previous article
Yoga For Mental Clarity: Types of Meditation to Help You Focus Better
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights