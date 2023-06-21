Ravichandran Ashwin to AB de Villiers; World Reacts to Australias Epic Ashes Win Over England

Home

Ravichandran Ashwin to AB de Villiers; World Reacts to Australia’s Epic Ashes Win Over England at Edgbaston | VIRAL TWEETS

Ashes 2023: Following the Test, the world is now in awe of the game as most feel the match has revived Test cricket.

Ashes 2023 Twitter Reactions

Birmingham: Bazball, Brumbella, plots, sub-plots – the Edgbaston Test had it all! It was a Test match for the ages which went right down to the final hour before Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon held their nerves to take Australia over the line with two remaining wickets. Following the Test, the world is now in awe of the game as most feel the match has revived Test cricket. From Australian cricketers to others, the world reacted.

Here are some of the reactions that following after Australia managed to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes series.

Wow! What a fantastic game of Cricket. Run rate still good😉😄 Well played both team! Test Cricket at its best #Ashes23 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

2005 Ashes feel to this test series so far. #Ashes2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 20, 2023

What a game , hats off to both teams . Well done @benstokes38 @patcummins30 you have bought test cricket back to life. Love test cricket ❤️ @TheBarmyArmy @CricketAus @ECB_cricket — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) June 20, 2023

Test cricket at its best! What a game! Congratulations to @CricketAus for a fantastic win 👏👏#Ashes23 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) June 20, 2023

England veteran Joe Root stood out for the home side, with a brilliant century in the first innings of the match and the big wicket of Alex Carey on the final day in Birmingham.

Despite losing the first session of the day because of rain, England, who declared their first innings at 393/8 and bowled out for 272 in their second, were sniffing their chances as they only needed two wickets with Australia needing 54 runs.

However, Cummins and Lyon shared an unfinished 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket as they gave Australia the winning start in their attempt to wrest back the Urn in England after many years.















