Ravichandran Ashwins Exclusion From Indian Playing XI Against Australia Raises Eyebrows

WTC Final 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Exclusion From Indian Playing XI Against Australia Raises Eyebrows

Rohit Sharma opted for four pacers and one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja for the WTC final against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the top-ranked bowler in ICC Test Rankings. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin’s exclusion from the India playing XI against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Wednesday. Ranked No.1 in Test bowling charts, Ashwin was overlooked and Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the sole spinner in the side.

Rohit opted for a a four-prolonged pace attack with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur making the pace bowling group. Jadeja’s selection also meant Ashwin missed his six Test match in a row on English soil.

However, the cricketing world were left in disbelief and expressed their disappointment over Rohit’s tactical call-up. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly opined that it would have been very difficult for him to leave Ashwin out had he been the skipper of the side.

“See it’s an afterthought. And I don’t believe in afterthoughts. As a captain, you take a decision before the toss and India had decided that they would go in with 4 fast bowlers. Having said that, in the last couple of years they have had success in the last couple of years with 4 pacers.

“They’ve won Test matches but if you ask me… if I was captaining – and every captain is different – Rohit and I think differently. I would find it very hard to keep a spinner out of Ashwin’s quality out of the XI,” said Ganguly during the lunch break.

Ganguly is one of the commentators for the WTC final 2023. Like Ganguly, former England captain Michael Vaughan felt India made big mistake in leaving Ashwin out. “No Ravi Ashwin for #India is a big mistake… !! #WTC2023”

Two-time World Cup-winning former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was too harsh on India’s combination against Australia. Commentating on air, he said, “Looks like India has picked a bowling line up for the first inning of the match (pitch beneath the grass looks dry).

“Surprised to see Ashwin out with the amount of left-handers Australia have.” With 61 wickets, Ashwin is the third-highest wicket-taker in the WTC 2021-23 after Australia’s Nathan Lyon (83) and South African Kagiso Rabada (67).















