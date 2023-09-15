Home

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Achieves New Milestone, Joins Legendary Indian In Unique List

Ravindra Jadeja (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a new iconic milestone with the wicket of Shamim Hossain during the IND vs SL clash in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo, on Friday. He joined an elite list with India’s former World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, and became the second Indian to have 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

Jadeja reached this feat in the 35th over when he caught Shamim Hossain in LBW to provide Team India with their 6th breakthrough of Bangladesh’s innings. India reached the final of the Asia Cup to be held on September 17 after winning over Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and 41 runs respectively. Their last game of the Super Four stage is against Bangladesh, following which they will play Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma batting first elected to bowl first. Bangladesh with the help of fifties from Shakib al Hasan (80 off 85 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81 balls), followed by crucial knocks from Nasum Ahmed (44 off 45 balls) and Mahedi Hasan (29 not out) posted 265 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs.

Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team, he picked up three big wickets. Shami grabbed 2, while Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja got one each. India was dominating the game with the ball before Shakib joined a crucial 101-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy to revive the Bangladesh innings from an early batting collapse.















