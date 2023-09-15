September 15, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ravindra Jadeja Achieves New Milestone, Joins Legendary Indian In Unique List

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Achieves New Milestone, Joins Legendary Indian In Unique List

Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 ODI wickets in the match with Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage. He has now joined Kapil Dev in a unique list



Published: September 15, 2023 7:09 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 match today, Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2023 news, Asia Cup 2023 updates, IND vs BAN, BAN vs IND, India vs Bangladesh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja latest news, Ravindra Jadeja new record, Ravindra Jadeja new achievement, Ravindra Jadeja and Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja 200 ODI wickets, Ravindra Jadeja stats, Ravindra Jadeja runs
Ravindra Jadeja (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket team’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reached a new iconic milestone with the wicket of Shamim Hossain during the IND vs SL clash in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo, on Friday. He joined an elite list with India’s former World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, and became the second Indian to have 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

Jadeja reached this feat in the 35th over when he caught Shamim Hossain in LBW to provide Team India with their 6th breakthrough of Bangladesh’s innings. India reached the final of the Asia Cup to be held on September 17 after winning over Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 228 runs and 41 runs respectively. Their last game of the Super Four stage is against Bangladesh, following which they will play Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma batting first elected to bowl first. Bangladesh with the help of fifties from Shakib al Hasan (80 off 85 balls) and Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81 balls), followed by crucial knocks from Nasum Ahmed (44 off 45 balls) and Mahedi Hasan (29 not out) posted 265 runs on the scoreboard at the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs.

Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker for the Indian team, he picked up three big wickets. Shami grabbed 2, while Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja got one each. India was dominating the game with the ball before Shakib joined a crucial 101-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy to revive the Bangladesh innings from an early batting collapse.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Shaheen Shah Afridi Reacts After Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2023 Exit

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Spanish La Liga Signs Agreement With West Bengal, To Set Up Football Academy In State

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Funny Walk In Waterboy Avatar Goes Viral

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Ravindra Jadeja Achieves New Milestone, Joins Legendary Indian In Unique List

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Tynor Revolutionizing Comfort with Tynor Life, Unveils Elite Range of Memory Foam Pillows for Holistic Wellbeing

2 hours ago
6 min read

Takeda Reiterates the Need of Equitable Access to Healthcare for Universal Impact

2 hours ago
2 min read

Shaheen Shah Afridi Reacts After Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2023 Exit

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.