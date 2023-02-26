Home

Ravindra Jadeja And Rishabh Pant – Ex-BCCI Selector Suggests Names For India’s Test Vice-Captaincy

Ind vs Aus: Former BCCI selector Saba Karim has suggested two names who are likely in line to become India’s next Test vice-captain. He picked Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant as the two candidates.

Indore: After retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi, the team heads to Indore for the third Test. While Australia would be missing some of their top players in Indore due to injury, it would be interesting to see if there are changes made to the Indian XI. There are speculations that KL Rahul, who has been removed as the vice-captain, may be dropped. So, who becomes Rohit Sharma’s deputy? As per an earlier report, Rohit has been given the task of picking his deputy ahead of the Indore Test.

“Several factors should be kept in mind while choosing the next vice-captain. Age etc. because the guy has to lead India in the World Test Championship cycle. Currently, I feel there are two candidates – Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant. But Jadeja’s workload is huge. Maybe the team management is waiting for Pant to regain fitness, after the accident that he suffered,” he said on India News Sports.

“His performance has not been great and that’s why he has been removed from vice-captaincy. This does not mean that he will not be played in the XI. This only means that you become the vice-captain, when your performance is good. Suppose the Indian team was losing, there would have been no hesitation in dropping KL Rahul. But because the team is winning, and because the wickets are tough to bat on, Rahul will get few more opportunities,” he said on Rahul.











