IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja Castles Marcus Stoinis With Peach Of a Delivery, Leaves Australian All-Rounder Stunned- WATCH VIRAL Video

Ravindra Jadeja dismissing Marcus Stoinis was one of the highlights of the first innings as the former’s peach of a delivery left the Australian all-rounder absolutely stunned and rooted to the spot, completely clueless.

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja Castles Marcus Stoinis With Peach Of a Delivery, Leaves Australian All-Rounder Stunned- WATCH VIRAL Video.

Lucknow: Chennai Super Kings spinners were at their very best against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday as they took 5 wickets out of the 7 wickets before rain played spoilsport at the Ekana Sports Stadium again with the first innings incomplete at 125/7.

It was the 5th ball of the 7th over, Jadeja’s fuller delivery took a last-minute sharp turn towards towards the off, crashing the stump, despite of initially pitching outside leg stump.

What a peach from Ravindra Jadeja. Marcus Stoinis’ reaction says everything about it! pic.twitter.com/6xooN0BAM1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2023

The Sri Lanka duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana as well as Moeen Ali took 2 wickets each, while Jadeja contributed economically with a wicket. Lucknow’s Ayush Badoni, who was still batting at 59 did really well to take the score past 120 with four balls remaining to play. Badoni was supported well by Nicholas Pooran, who contributed 20 runs, while the top and middle-order failed to churn out runs for the home-side.

Krunal Pandya took KL Rahul’s place as captain, who is out with an injury. The elder Pandya went out for a golden duck, failing to lead his team from the front.

As per the rule, if the match doesn’t start by 7:28 PM, it will be called off and both the teams will have to settle down without a result.











