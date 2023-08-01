August 1, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja Confident About Indias Chances vs West Indies in 3rd ODI

WI vs Ind: Ravindra Jadeja also defended the loss in the second game by saying that things like that can happen when you are trying something different.

Trinidad: After winning the opening ODI by five wickets, India lost the second game while trying to experiment big with an eye on the ODI World Cup. The Indian team dropped star batters – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – in order to give everyone a fair go ahead of the marquee event. But the experiment backfired as India was defeated by six wickets. Following the loss, the side faced heavy criticism.

Now, with India having the play the series decider, Ravindra Jadeja reckoned the side is confident and will play to their best abilities. He also defended the loss in the second game by saying that things like that can happen when you are trying something different.

“We are very confident and not in any doubt. We know we lost one game but it is okay, it is part of the game. If you are trying something different, this can happen. We are definitely going to give our best and win the series,” Jadeja on the eve of the series decider at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad.

Meanwhile, yesterday, social media was abuzz with speculation over Kohli’s availability for the ODI series decider to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday when he wasn’t spotted in a video of the travelling team contingent to Trinidad.

But a source with the team has confirmed to IANS that Kohli will be available for the third ODI, with the game also acting as the series decider. It remains to be seen if Kohli and Rohit will play in the third ODI, especially with the series on the line for India.

Squads:
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad










