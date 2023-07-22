Home

Ravindra Jadeja Gets Aakash Chopra Praise, Says ‘He Has Been Brilliant If You See His Performances In Last Two Years’

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a valuable inning of 61 runs off 152 deliveries as India posted 438 runs in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies.

Ravindra Jadeja playing a shot during his first innings in the second test against Windies. (Pic: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra lauded all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s knock of 61 runs off 152 deliveries as India scored 438 runs in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies at Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday. Jadeja also took the only Windies wicket as the hosts ended Day 2 at 86/1, still trailing by 352 runs.

Jadeja hit only five fours during his almost four-hour innings at the crease and stitched a valuable partnership of 159 runs with Virat Kohli for the fifth wicket with the latter scoring 121 runs off 206 balls, after India were reduced to 182/4 at one stage.

While reviewing the second day’s play on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Kohli for his 76th International hundred but also expressed surprise at Jadeja’s inability to convert his start into a three-figure score. “Ravindra Jadeja was there with Virat Kohli. I was slightly surprised he didn’t score a century here but I was feeling that he is all set for scoring a century,” Chopra said.

“Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant if you see his performances in the last two years. He is second-best in the list of batters in terms of average at No. 6 or lower. We are not even talking about the wickets,” the former Indian opener said.

“If we see his career, he has gone beyond the double of 2500 runs and 250 wickets. There is no doubt that he bats very well and he is shouldering the responsibility even better now,” he said.

Chopra also praised Ravichandran Ashwin for delivering the goods once again with the bat against the West Indies and he said that he enjoys batting against them. “Ashwin carried on from where Jadeja left. He likes West Indies so much that it seems like he should carry them in his pocket wherever he goes. He has scored a lot of centuries. Here also he scored a half-century and in the end, he was playing at a run-a-ball, fours here and there. He was looking very good,” Chopra said.

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 56 runs off 78 deliveries with the help of eight fours. The batter ensured that the visitors should cross the 400-run mark after Kohli and Jadeja were dismissed within the space of a few overs.















