Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Hails Chennai Fans, Says CSK Fans Always Support Us, No Matter We Win Or Lose

Jadeja (3/22) spun a web of spin with a three-wicket haul to restrict SRH to a below-par 134 for 7 and Conway then slammed a 57-ball 77 not out as CSK made light of the target, reaching 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs for a fourth straight win over SRH at Chepauk.

Jadeja Hails Chennai Fans, Says CSK Fans Always Support Us, No Matter We Win Or Lose

Chennai: Ravindra Jadeja’s three-wicket haul was complemented by a magnificent unbeaten fifty from opener Devon Conway as Chennai Super Kings cantered to a comfortable seven-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Friday.

Jadeja (3/22) spun a web of spin with a three-wicket haul to restrict SRH to a below-par 134 for 7 and Conway then slammed a 57-ball 77 not out as CSK made light of the target, reaching 138 for 3 in 18.4 overs for a fourth straight win over SRH at Chepauk.

The stylish left-handed batter hit 12 fours and one six during his sensational knock and shared an 87-run stand with opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (35) to provide a rollicking start to the chase. Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad notched up 50 in the 6th over.

Ravindra Jadeja who was the man of the match said that CSK fans always support us, no matter we win or lose.

“Coming to Chennai, looking at the wicket gives me a lot of happiness. You know it’s going to turn. I had in my mind to not bowl too full. Important to keep wicket to wicket. Coming to Chennai, looking at the wicket gives me a lot of happiness. You know it’s going to turn. I had in my mind to not bowl too full. Important to keep wicket to wicket. CSK fans always support us, no matter we win or lose” said Jadeja in post match conference.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 34 off 26, Rahul Tripathi 21 off 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/22) lost to Chennai Super Kings 138-3 in 18.4 overs (Devon Conway 77 not out off 57, Ruturaj Gaikwad 35 off 30; Mayank Markande 2/23) by 7 wickets.











