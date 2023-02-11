2.4 C
Ravindra Jadeja Handed One Demerit Point; Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee

Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets including a fifer and scored crucial 70 runs during India win in the first Test against Australia. India won by an innings and 132 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja in action against Australia in the first Test against Australia. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Nagpur: Ravindra Jadeja has been handed one demerit point and fined 25 per cent of his match fee for applying soothing without the on-field umpires’ permission during the Australian first innings in the first Test at the VCA Stadium.

The ICC match officials are satisfied that the cream was not used as an artificial substance to alter the condition of the ball. The ICC officials were satisfied that the condition of the ball wasn’t altered.

It is believed that Jadeja was found guilty of a Level 1 offence as per the ICC Code of conduct. The all-rounder has applied a cream on his left index finger without the umpire’s permission during the first innings.

Meanwhile, India took a 1-0 series lead after the hosts thrashed Australia just before Tea by an innings and 132 runs inside three days on Saturday. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/37) returned with a five-wicket haul as India
shot off Australia for 91 in 32.3 overs in their second innings.

This was Australia’s second lowest total against India after 93 in Mumbai (2004). Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 177 in the first innings before India put up 400 on the board, taking a huge 223-run lead.




Published Date: February 11, 2023 2:47 PM IST



Updated Date: February 11, 2023 2:59 PM IST







