Ravindra Jadeja Hopes For Royal Win In Skippers Landmark Tie

Home

Sports

MS Dhoni’s 200th Match As CSK Captain: Ravindra Jadeja Hopes For ‘Royal’ Win In Skipper’s Landmark Tie

Out of MS Dhoni’s 213 matches as captain in IPL, the former India skipper has led CSK in 199 games with the rest coming for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.



MS Dhoni will play his 200th IPL match as CSK captain in front of his home fans. (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings would like to win against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk to continue their momentum and make Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 200th match as captain of the franchise special on Wednesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Out of Dhoni’s 213 matches so far as captain, the former India skipper has led CSK in 199 games with the rest coming for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

“Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games,” all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said during the pre-match press conference.

CSK started their IPL 2023 campaign with a five-wicket loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener. However, Dhoni and Co bounced back with back-to-back wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Barring Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane (vs MI), none of the CSK batters could really make a mark and Jadeja felt as a batting unit they have to apply themselves more. “When you come to Chennai you are always hoping that spinners will do the job for you. They have quality spinners, we also have quality spinners. It will be a good battle.

“As a batting unit, we have to apply ourselves and pick those areas where we can hit boundaries. That will be challenging. As a batsman it is not going to be that easy. Batters need to capitalise and pick those gaps,” Jadeja said.

He also highlighted the importance of the bowlers sticking to the right line and length. While CSK have Mitchell Santner and Jadeja in their spin department, Royals boast of the wily Ravichandran Ashwin and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks.

Asked what he felt was a safe total, a smiling Jadeja said, “Nowadays nothing is safe. Because they are chasing down 212. We have to be very disciplined and have to read the conditions very well.”

The four-time winners have faced some issues with injuries with influential England all-rounder Ben Stokes and his compatriot Moeen Ali missing the previous game against Mumbai while pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a hamstring injury in the first over and did not bowl subsequently.

About the status of Stokes, Ali and Chahar, Jadeja said, “I think Moeen Ali is fine, within a day or two, he will be fine. But I don’t know about Deepak. I have not met Deepak, I am not sure what injury he had.

“Ben also will be fine in 4-5 days, is what I feel. But not sure how much time he will take.” Meanwhile, the two Sri Lankan players in the team — Matheesa Pathirana and Maheesh Theekshana — landed in the city on Monday night.











