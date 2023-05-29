 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni Eye-Talk Over Shubman Gills Stumping in IPL 2023 Final is EPIC

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
IPL 2023: After Dhoni whipped the bails off against Shubman Gill of the bowling of Jadeja, there was eye-contact between the two which seemed to be that they were convinced.

MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja MOMENT (Image: PTI)

Ahmedabad: Be it spending time in the same dressing-room to being a part of Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have known each other for years. During the IPL 2023 between CSK and GT at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, there was a moment where fans got to witness the bond between the two. After Dhoni whipped the bails off against Shubman Gill of the bowling of Jadeja, there was eye-contact between the two which seemed to be that they were convinced. The third umpire gave Gill out after looking at replays, but it was the eye-talk between Jadeja and Dhoni that stole that moment. The incident took place in the seventh over of the match. Gill had to make the long walk back for 39 off 20 balls.

Here is the moment between Dhoni and Jadeja:

“Pitch has been under cover for a long time, but throughout the tournament the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we’ll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team,” Dhoni said at the toss after opting to bowl first.

At the time of filing the copy, the Titans are 173 for two in 17 overs. Sai Sudarshan is on fire and looking good to get to a maiden IPL century. He is on 76 off 40 balls. He has Hardik Pandya for company.










