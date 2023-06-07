Menu
Ravindra Jadeja Over Ravi Ashwin, Play Four Seamers

WTC Final: Ashwin admitted that Umesh Yadav has been good in the nets and hence should be in the XI. 

Karthik’s Suggested Playing XI for WTC Final @BCCITwitter

London: While there is much speculation over the possible playing XI for the World Test Championship final at the Oval in London, veteran India cricketer Dinesh Karthik – who is part of the broadcast team in the UK – suggested his playing XI. As per Karthik, India should leave out Ravichandran Ashwin and play four seamers. This is a stunning suggestion as Ashwin has been the leader of the spin-attack for India in Tests. Ashwin admitted that Umesh Yadav has been good in the nets and hence should be in the XI.

“Leave out Ashwin and play four pacers. I enjoyed Ashwin bowling in Southampton, but – is the coach gonna do the same thing again? I doubt it. Umesh Yadav has bowled well in the nets. He is looking sharp, and feeling good body-wise. I have a strong feeling they’ll go with Umesh,” he said on Cricbuzz.

Claiming that Virat Kohli is batting brilliantly after a good IPL season, Karthik reckoned the former India captain would be a key player for India.

“He [Virat Kohli] batted well right from the start. In the first game, he got a 70 against Mumbai Indians. He was looking top-notch, and right at the back end of the IPL. He showed his class. The two hundreds that he got is phenomenal. He is batting brilliantly and I am very sure he’ll have a good score,” he said.

The game starts at 3:30 PM IST at the Kennington Oval in London. It is expected to be a cracking game as both sides are well-matched.










