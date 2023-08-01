Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Kapil Devs Arrogant Dig at Team India

Home

Ravindra Jadeja Reacts to Kapil Dev’s Arrogant Dig at Team India

Claiming that the team is not arrogant, Jadeja reckoned everyone has a right to make a comment.

Ravindra Jadeja on Kapil Dev’s Comments

Trinidad: Ahead of the third and final ODI on Tuesday in Trinidad, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja reacted to the ‘arrogant’ jibe former cricketer Kapil Dev made at the team. When Jadeja was asked about it during the pre-match presser, he seemed unaware of it and said that he does not check up on social media a lot. Claiming that the team is not arrogant, Jadeja reckoned everyone has a right to make a comment.

“I don’t know when he has said this. I don’t search these things on social media. See everyone has their own opinion. Ex-player have full right to share his opinion, but I don’t think there is any arrogance in this team,” Jadeja told reporters.

“Everyone is enjoying their cricket and everyone are hardworking. No one has taken anything for granted. They are giving their 100 per cent. Such comments generally come when Indian team lost a match. This is a good bunch of boys, this is a good group. We are representing India and that is our main aim, there is no personal agenda,” he added.

Earlier, Kapil had blamed that money had made the Indian players arrogant and they feel they know everything.

“Sometimes, when too much money comes, arrogance comes. These cricketers, they feel they know everything. That’s the difference. I would say there are so many cricketers who need help. When Sunil Gavaskar is there, why can’t you talk? Why should there be ego? They feel they are good enough. Maybe they are good enough, but extra help from somebody, who has seen 50 seasons of cricket, won’t hurt. He knows which side the grass grows and where the sun comes out from,” he said. Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad















