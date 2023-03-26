Home

BCCI Annual Contracts 2022-23: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill Get Promotion; KL Rahul Demoted

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to the A+ category while KL Rahul was demoted to Grade B as BCCI announced on Sunday the annual contract list for the senior men’s team for the 2022-23 season. The A+ category players earn Rs 7 crore.

Three other players in the A+ category are Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and India captain Rohit Sharma. However, Bumrah has been out of action since last September with a lower back injury. He missed the T20 World Cup last year and is also in doubt for IPL 2023.

The likes of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel constitute Grade A and will earn Rs 5 crore. Pant is likely to be out of action for majoruty of the year as he is recovering from a serious car accident that happened last December.

Opener Shubman Gill, who has been in terrific form across formats in the past six months, got a promotion to Grade B. The other players in the category include Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Suryakumar Yadav.

Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat are part of the Grade C contract.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane (Grade B contracts last season) and Wriddhiman Saha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hanuma Vihari, Mayank Agarwal, and Deepak Chahar (Grade C contracts last season) have been removed from the BCCI annual contracts list.

Full List Indian Contracted Players

Grade A+: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel.

Grade B: Cheteshwar Pujara, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubhman Gill.

Grade C: Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat.











