IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja Sparks Rumours After Liking Cryptic Tweet Of Going Through ‘Lot Of Pain’

A big question among cricket fanatics is whether Jadeja is unhappy at CSK. The question has sparked because he recently liked a tweet about hiding a “lot of pain”

Ravindra Jadeja With Man of The Match Award Against Delhi Capitals (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravindra Jadeja is performing exceptionally well and is undeniably one of the top performers for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2023. He trapped many big batters with his excellent spin bowling and is also going well with the bat.

Jadeja took 16 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2023 with an exceptional economy rate of 7.14 and scored 113 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 141.

Amid his stellar performance, a big question among cricket fanatics is whether Ravindra Jadeja is unhappy at CSK. The question parked after the India all-r0under recently liked a tweet about hiding a ‘lot of pain’ inside and going through ‘Trauma’.

Jaddu saying this with a smile but lot of pain inside… Belive me it’s a trauma ! Imagine your own team spectators not supporting you waiting for your wicket! Still criticizing you even after winning 3 man of the matches !@imjadeja you are prince of @ChennaiIPL ❤️🛐 pic.twitter.com/QrSG8sRcV5 — Dr Rajkumar (@I_Raj13) May 10, 2023

In their last match against Delhi Capitals, Jadeja was adjudged the Man of the Award for his dominating performance both with the bat and ball. He made 21 runs and took 1/19 as CSK won the game by 27 runs.

“As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what’s the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone’s doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively,” Jadeja said after the game against Delhi.

Meanwhile, Jadeja was given the CSK captaincy duties last year but couldn’t do much justice. He had to be replaced by MS Dhoni in the middle of the season to revive the team’s fortunes.















