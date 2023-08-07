August 7, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ravindra Jadejas Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues | WATCH

He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves.

Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja news, Ravindra Jadeja age, Ravindra Jadeja updates, Ravindra Jadeja wickets, Ravindra Jadeja runs, Ravindra Jadeja records, WI vs Ind, India Tour of Windies, WI vs Ind schedule, WI vs Ind highlights, WI vs Ind squads, WI vs Ind scorecard, Cricket News
Ravindra Jadeja Dance

Guyana: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most important player in the team. He can not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but he can also change games on it’s head with his fielding abiklities, Touted as one of the fionest fielders of the modern era, Jadeja showed us some of his moves in the Carribbean and they were super cool. Jadeja was seen shaking his leg to some local music. He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves and captioned it as: “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU.”

Here is the clip:

Jadeja is not part of the T20I series. He has been rested looking at the bigger picture, which is the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The allrounder would be an important player for India’s fortunes at the marquee event.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team lost the second T20I as well. With the hosts taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series, it will be interesting to see if a second string Indian team can bounce back to winning ways.

Tilak Varma (51) struck his maiden T20I half-century but Nicholas Pooran hammered a brilliant 40-ball 67 and West Indies survived a major scare, losing four wickets for two runs late, to reach 155/8 to win the match by two wickets.

Romario Shepherd (2-28), Alzarri Joseph (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (2-29) claimed a brace of wickets each as India barely managed to reach 152/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak Varma, who held the innings together coming in at 76/4 and responding with a superb knock in what is only his second outing in T20I cricket.

Despite losing star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to an injury. India got off to a superb start with the ball as skipper Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets in the first and fourth deliveries of the opening over of the West Indies reply. And when Arshdeep Singh trapped Kyle Mayers (15) in front of the wicket, West Indies were 32/3 in the fourth over and facing the prospect of a debacle.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

When And Where To Watch In India

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Former India coach on Jasprit Bumrah

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Fans Demand Change in Indias Playing XI After Second Consecutive Loss in T20Is vs West Indies

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Oakridge Gachibowli Celebrates its Spectacular IB MYP Results

16 seconds ago
3 min read

GS Caltex Celebrates True Friendship, Promotes Engine Protection with ‘#KixxAllWaysWithYou’ in Friendship Day Campaign

1 hour ago
5 min read

Bajaj Finance partners with new partner ICICI Lombard General Insurance to offer motor insurance policies

1 hour ago
3 min read

Celebrate Friendship Day with Domino’s Campaign #YourBestiesTreat

1 hour ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights