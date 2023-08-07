Ravindra Jadejas Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues

Home

Ravindra Jadeja’s Cool Dance Moves in West Indies Will Remove Your Monday Blues | WATCH

He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves.

Ravindra Jadeja Dance

Guyana: India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the most important player in the team. He can not only win matches with the bat and the ball, but he can also change games on it’s head with his fielding abiklities, Touted as one of the fionest fielders of the modern era, Jadeja showed us some of his moves in the Carribbean and they were super cool. Jadeja was seen shaking his leg to some local music. He was grooving well and his moves were on-point. The CSK franchise shared the clip of Jadeja’s dance moves and captioned it as: “When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU.”

Here is the clip:

Jadeja is not part of the T20I series. He has been rested looking at the bigger picture, which is the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The allrounder would be an important player for India’s fortunes at the marquee event.

Meanwhile, the Hardik Pandya-led Indian team lost the second T20I as well. With the hosts taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing series, it will be interesting to see if a second string Indian team can bounce back to winning ways.

Tilak Varma (51) struck his maiden T20I half-century but Nicholas Pooran hammered a brilliant 40-ball 67 and West Indies survived a major scare, losing four wickets for two runs late, to reach 155/8 to win the match by two wickets.

Romario Shepherd (2-28), Alzarri Joseph (2-28) and Akeal Hosein (2-29) claimed a brace of wickets each as India barely managed to reach 152/7 in 20 overs thanks to Tilak Varma, who held the innings together coming in at 76/4 and responding with a superb knock in what is only his second outing in T20I cricket.

Despite losing star spinner Kuldeep Yadav to an injury. India got off to a superb start with the ball as skipper Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets in the first and fourth deliveries of the opening over of the West Indies reply. And when Arshdeep Singh trapped Kyle Mayers (15) in front of the wicket, West Indies were 32/3 in the fourth over and facing the prospect of a debacle.















