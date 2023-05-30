Ravindra Jadejas Wife Rivaba Touching CSK Stars Feet Epitomises Indian Culture During IPL 2023 Final

Home

Sports

Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Touching CSK Star’s Feet Epitomises Indian Culture During IPL 2023 Final | WATCH

IPL 2023: Rivaba was on-the-field and on meeting her husband she touched his feet which epitomised the Indian culture.

Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Ahmedabad: It is no secret that Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba is arguably the biggest fan of the CSK star and the fandom was on display after Chennai beat Gujarat by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final on Monday in Ahmedabad. Rivaba was rooting for the CSK star throughout the game and her expression when Jadeja hit the winning boundary broke the internet. But what actually stole the show was what happened after the game and before the post-match presentation. Rivaba was on-the-field and on meeting her husband she touched his feet which epitomised the Indian culture.

The moment is now winning the internet:

Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted 214/4, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan, who slammed 96 in 47 balls. In reply, CSK had their chase interupted in the first over when rain gods opened up once again.

Set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs after rain interruption, CSK completed the task in the last ball at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium with Ravindra Jadeja hitting a six and a four off Mohit Sharma in the final two balls to win it for the Yellow Army.

With this win, CSK equal Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL titles. Dhoni has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since the Indian Premier League began this year. “This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.















