RC vs ROR Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI- ECS Rome T10 2023, Match 11

Home

Sports

RC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 11 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Roma vs Roma Capannelle, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy 12.45 PM IST September 13, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, RC vs ROR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RC vs ROR Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Roma vs Roma Capannelle, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series.

RC vs ROR Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

RC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 11 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, RC vs ROR Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RC vs ROR Playing 11s ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Roma vs Roma Capannelle, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series. RC vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Rome 2023, Match 11 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Roma vs Roma Capannelle, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy 12.45 PM IST September 13, Wednesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Rome 2023 Series match 11 toss between Royal Roma and Roma Capannelle will take place at 12.15 PM IST.

Time – September 13, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

RC vs ROR Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nur Mohammod

Batsmen – Rahat Ahmed, Sohail Mahmood, Prabath Ekneligoda

All-rounders – Dinidu Marage (c), Crishan Kalugamage, Gangadeep Singh (vc)

Bowlers – Dammika Aththanayaka, Pruthuvi Samrage, Umar Shahzad-I, Thilina Rathnayake

RC vs ROR Probable Playing XIs

Roma CC: Navodh Kalansuriya, Rahat Ahmed, Denham Seneviratne, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Thushara Samarakoon, Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Crishan Kalugamage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Sujith Rillagodage ©, Danmika Aththanayaka

Royal Roma: Gagandeep Singh, Sohail Mahamood, Muhammad Mohsin Bilal-I, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh ©, Nur Mohammod (wk), Arif Muhammad, Umar Shahzad, U Rashid, Muhammad Arshad, Usama Butt