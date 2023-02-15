RCB Appoint Ben Sawyer as Head Coach

Home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday appointed in Australia’s Ben Sawyer as the head coach and former Indian cricketer Malolan Rangarajan as the assistant coach, head of scouting of the franchise ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).



RCB’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson introduced the coaching staff ahead of the WPL 2023 through the franchise’s Twitter handle.

Sawyers, who has been involved in women’s cricket for over 20 years, is the current head coach of the New Zealand women’s national cricket team, and of the Birmingham Phoenix women’s team in The Hundred. He has also worked as the assistant coach of Australian women’s team and has been the head coach of Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Apart from Sawyers and Rangarajan, RCB has also named RX Murali, the current head coach of the Nagaland Cricket Association, as their batting coach and former India cricketer Vanitha VR as the scout and fielding coach.

The likes of Dr. Harini (Team Manager and Team Doctor), Navnita Gautam (Head Athletic Therapist), Huzefa Talib (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Sabyasachi Sahoo (Head Physio) and Soumyadeep Pyne (Head of Operations) are the other names in the RCB support staff.

Earlier on Monday, the Bangalore-based franchise acquired a team full of superstars that features the historic first and the most expensive buy at the inaugural WPL Auction, Smriti Mandhana.

Besides Mandhana, the franchise’s star-studded line-up include Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

