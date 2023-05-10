RCB Can Still Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoff Despite Loss vs MI. Heres HOW

Home

RCB Can Still Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoff Despite Loss vs MI. Here’s HOW

IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario: For RCB to make the cut for the playoff, they first need to ensure they win their remaining games. But even that may not be enough as they need a few other results to go their way.

RCB IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios

Mumbai: Following the six-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, the chances of Royal Challengers Bangalore making the playoff may have diminished – but they are still in it with a chance. RCB now has five wins from 11 games and is in the seventh spot in the points table. For RCB to make the cut for the playoff, they first need to ensure they win their remaining games. But even that may not be enough as they need a few other results to go their way.

RCB play Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Titans in their remaining games. Apart from the game against the Titans, the other two matches they will have to play away from home.

“I think we were at least 20 runs short, in context of the wicket. They are a strong chasing team and they bat deep. We didn’t capitalise in the last five overs, disappointed due to the lack of runs in those five overs. You need to say 200 is a good score (to motivate the players),” Faf du Plessis said after the loss at the post-match presentation.

“He (SKY) is one of the best, when he gets going, it’s difficult to shut him down. Siraj has been fantastic in the first half of IPL. He got away with it for a really long time, but the guys are going to come out and play positively. Towards the back end of the tournament when the wickets get slower, you need to make sure you are around 60 runs in the first 6 overs,” he added.

Suryakumar Yadav put on display a power-hitting masterclass to post his highest score in IPL — a 35-ball 83 — and with Nehal Wadhera blasting an unbeaten half-century, Mumbai Indians handed Royal Challengers Bangalore a defeat.















