RCB captain Smriti Mandhana gets MASSIVE praise after winning WPL 2026 title, head coach Malolan Rangarajan says…

Head coach Malolan Rangarajan drops a jaw-dropping statement about star player Smriti Mandhana after RCB won their second WPL title.

RCB’s Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan reflects on team’s big achievement

“Different players stood up at different times“: Malolan Rangarajan

Malolan Rangarajan hails George Voli for her heroics

He also applauds winning captain Smriti Mandhana’s leadership

Rangarajan reflects on the team’s journey and comebacks

“We’ll be chasing the third”: Malolan Rangarajan

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru created history on Thursday as they won their second consecutive Women’s Premier League title with a thrilling six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, while chasing a massive target of 204. The winning side’s captain, Smriti Mandhana, showcased a great batting performance as she smashed 87 off just 41 balls. On the other hand, star player Georgia Voll support Mandhana with a classy innings of 79 off 54. Radha Yadav played a crucial for RCB as she scored 12 runs off 5 balls and led the franchise towards their second consecutive title.“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I am so very proud of each and every one of you. What this group has achieved this season is special. There have been so many firsts, five wins in a row, six including last year, and qualifying even before coming here. That speaks volumes about this team.”“Different players stood up at different times, we had many match-winners. That’s a reflection of the hard work the girls have put in during preparation. As a coaching staff, we couldn’t have asked for anything more.”“The work she’s put in behind the scenes, and to turn up like that on the biggest night, I’m so very happy for her. Very well done.”“For people who didn’t know, Smriti was at 103 degrees last evening. She did whatever she could behind the scenes to be fully fit and available for us. To turn up for a final like that without any complaints shows incredible character. Thank you for being such a wonderful captain.”“There are players here with incredible journeys, from long injury layoffs to being unsold and fighting their way back. It takes a lot of character to do that, and to then come back and win a title with this team makes it even more special.” “This win belongs to everyone, the players, coaching staff, medical team, logistics, admin and the people who work tirelessly behind the scenes. There was a phase where we played three games in four days, and the effort during that period was outstanding.”“We’ve won six games in the league, we’ve won the WPL, it’s a tremendous achievement. When we come back next season, there will be two stars on our jersey, and we’ll be chasing the third.”