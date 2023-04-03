RCB, Gujarat Defy Toss Averages But Fielding First Spells Disaster For Three Other Teams Jaideep Ghosh Column

Home

IPL 2023: RCB, Gujarat Defy Toss Averages But Fielding First Spells Disaster For Three Other Teams

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Round One matches saw three of the five teams winning the toss go down. With all the sides opting for the formula of fielding if they call correctly, one would have assumed that the chases would be something to see, but in 60 per cent of the matches, allowing the opposition to make first use of the flat tracks spelled disaster for the team batting second. The plan to field first, in three cases out of five, has fallen flat on its face. Evidently, the process also needs for the team batting first to obligingly collapse spectacularly, but when they do not oblige, the results are quite radical.

What is common to the two matches that were won by the team that won the toss and fielded first? Simply, the opposition never got off the ground and any score less than 190 has resulted in a humbling loss.

The opening game of defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) saw a sensational knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad, but very little else from the CSK batters. Once Mohammad Shami made the initial breakthrough and Rashid Khan got into action, CSK had very little to offer.

Worse, their bowling isn’t the best, so even the modest GT batting line-up managed to haul the score in, though Rashid and Rahul Tewatia had to use their skills to the maximum towards the end. Simply put, not enough runs.

Then, the slew of three matches where the teams winning the toss were blown away.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were invited to bat and score 191/6 and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in spite of some valiant effort from Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell, fell short of the DLS score. Even otherwise, had the match gone the full 20 overs, they would have been up against it.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were allowed to score 193/6 and Delhi Capitals (DC) were never in the race, finishing at 146/9.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) galloped home to 203/5 and then SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were decimated early on by Trent Boult and then dismantled by Yuzvendra Chahal. It was never a contest.

Then came Mumbai Indians (MI) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and scored the lowest total of the first week, at 171/7. Had it not been for Tilak Varma’s fiery 84 not out, MI would have folded even more spectacularly.

Then, Virat Kohli, with his new-found zen and old ally Faf du Plessis, made the issue safe in no uncertain terms. At one stage, RCB were threatening to win by 10 wickets, but even without that, it was a commanding performance.

So, the tactic of fielding first hasn't been a great one, and typically of any side that loses, this may well change in the next round of matches. Either way, it will be an absorbing viewing for those on the fringes as the plans and strategies will alternate as per results, making the IPL 2023 contests quite a game of chess.












