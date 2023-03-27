Home

‘RCB Is My Favorite IPL Team & Ravichandran Ashwin Is Best Spinner I Have Ever Faced’- Marnus Labuschagne

New Delhi: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne picked Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise as his favorite franchise in Indian Premier League. During an interactive Question and Answer session Labuschagne was asked to tell about his favourite IPL franchise the Aussie batter picked RCB. The 28-year-old batter also picked Ravichandran Ashwin as the best spinner he has ever faced.

What’s your fav ipl team? — s (@_sectumsempra18) March 27, 2023

Best Spinner you have ever faced? — Ramya Rajgopal (@RamyaRajgopal2) March 27, 2023

While asked about Rohit Sharma’s batting the right hand batter said more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye – smooth bat swing.

more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye – smooth bat swing — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Labuschagne also opened up about his favourite Indian food saying that Butter Chicken w/ spinach and cheese naan.

Butter chicken w/ spinach & cheese naan – had it every day for 8 weeks 👌 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Marnus also hailed Indian cricket fans when a fan asked about “Any words for Indian cricket fans” he replied:

very welcoming, love how much they love cricket. — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 27, 2023

Labuschagne was part of Australia’s squad against India for the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and 3-match ODI series. The batter was Australia’s second-leading run scorer followed by Usman Khawaja but he was unable to perform in ODIs as he had only fired 43 runs.











