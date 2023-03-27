8.6 C
RCB Is My Favorite IPL Team & Ravichandran Ashwin Is Best Spinner I Have Ever Faced- Marnus Labuschagne

New Delhi: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne picked Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise as his favorite franchise in Indian Premier League. During an interactive Question and Answer session Labuschagne was asked to tell about his favourite IPL franchise the Aussie batter picked RCB. The 28-year-old batter also picked Ravichandran Ashwin as the best spinner he has ever faced.

While asked about Rohit Sharma’s batting the right hand batter said more than 1 word, but watching him bat is easy on the eye – smooth bat swing.

Labuschagne also opened up about his favourite Indian food saying that Butter Chicken w/ spinach and cheese naan.

Marnus also hailed Indian cricket fans when a fan asked about “Any words for Indian cricket fans” he replied:

Labuschagne was part of Australia’s squad against India for the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and 3-match ODI series. The batter was Australia’s second-leading run scorer followed by Usman Khawaja but he was unable to perform in ODIs as he had only fired 43 runs.




