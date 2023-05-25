RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis’ Special Post For Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma STST

Home

RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis’ Special Post For Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma

Faf du Plessis managed to score 730 runs across 14 matches in this edition of the IPL.

RCB finished sixth in this edition of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis seems to be in a mood to walk down memory lane, after his Indian Premier League campaign ended. The South Africa batter posted a picture of himself with fellow RCB batsman Virat Kohli on his Instagram account. Along with Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Anushka Sharma, Malavika Nayak, and Nikhil Sosale were also seen and tagged in the picture. Sosale works as the Head of Business Partnerships at RCB, according to his profile on the social networking site LinkedIn.

“Great couple of months with these special people,” Faf du Plessis wrote as the caption for the post. “Missing you in this pic Imari (du Plessis),” he added, talking about his wife. The picture had already garnered over 6.3 lakh likes.

Imari du Plessis’ Post

Imari du Plessis, also shared a post on Instagram of her husband from the recent IPL season. “Faf, you are our real-life superhero,” she wrote. “You showed us who you are and why you love doing what you do. We are sad that it all ended too soon. We loved this season with RCB and the incredible memories we made,” she added.

RCB’s IPL 2023 Campaign

The post comes just a couple of days after RCB’s disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans in the semi-finals on May 21, which closed out the Indian Premier League 2023 season for the team. Former skipper Kohli had put on a stellar performance, having scored 101 runs off of 61 balls but Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar’s performances helped defending champions GT to go past the victory line.

RCB finished solidly in the middle of the table at the sixth spot with 14 points. Rajasthan Royals edged past the Bengaluru-based outfit at the fifth position, despite having 14 points, because of a better net run rate. Despite being one of the stronger outfits on paper in multiple iterations of the cash-rich tournament, RCB has not managed to lift the championship trophy even once in the past 16 editions of the Indian Premier League.

Regardless of the less-than-stellar performance of the team, RCB fans did get to see Faf du Plessis have one of his best seasons in the IPL yet. The South African batsman holds the Orange cap and managed to score a total of 730 runs across 14 matches, with an average of 56.15 and a strike rate of 153.68.















