RCB Squad IPL 2023: Full listing of gamers purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL Public sale 2023
Right here is the total listing of gamers purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale in Kochi on Friday, December 23.
Gamers purchased at 2023 public sale: Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh).
Purse Remaining: INR 1.75 crore
Whole participant slots accessible: 0
Abroad slots accessible: 0
RCB PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.