Right here is the total listing of gamers purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 public sale in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

Gamers purchased at 2023 public sale: Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh).

Purse Remaining: INR 1.75 crore

Whole participant slots accessible: 0

Abroad slots accessible: 0