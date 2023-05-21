RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11 Today, Chinnswamy Stadium

Home

Bangalore vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today's Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 70. (Pic: IPL)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Bangalore vs Gujarat IPL 2023, Match 70: RCB vs GT Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, M. Chinnswamy Stadium, 7:30 PM IST May 21, Sunday:

Match Details

Match: RCB vs GT, Match 70, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 21, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy, Bengaluru.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj

RCB vs GT Probable Playing XIs

RCB Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell and Karn Sharma.

GT Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad and Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs GT SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Urvil Patel















