RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator on Cards? Playoff Scenarios That Will Ensure Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Face-Off

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator on Cards? Ahead of the double-header weekend, LSG occupies the third place, with RCB in fourth place in the points table.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator? (BCCI)

Mumbai: Yes, there are high possibilities that the two teams – Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore – could face-off in Eliminator 1 of the ongoing IPL 2023 season. While it is not certain, it is surely on the cards. Fans would surely be hoping for a match between the two sides as the last time the two teams met – there was high drama, thanks to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq. Ahead of the double-header weekend, LSG occupies the third place, with RCB in fourth place in the points table. If this scenario continues, RCB and LSG will face each other in the eliminator.

If this game actually happens, the stakes would be high and verbal duels could be the order of the day. LSG, who have 15 points, could secure top two if they beat KKR on Saturday evening. If that happens, the LSG vs RCB eliminator will not happen. In that case, LSG will face GT in Qualifier 1. But again, if CSK win their last game against DC, they occupy the second place and will play GT, and LSG will remain at 3.

The rivalry started at the Chinnaswamy when Lucknow beat RCB in a closely contested game. The game went down to the last ball. After the win, Gambhir made a gesture towards the Bangalore crowd and this did not go down well with Kohli. After a few days the two teams met again – this time in Lucknow. RCB ruled the roost and Kohli was high on emotion as he got into a banter with Naveen-ul-Haq. Later, after the match, Gambhir got into an heated altercation with Kohli.















