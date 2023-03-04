RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Tomorrow Match, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Cricket Tips- Women

Home

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Tomorrow’s Match 2, Brabourne Stadium 13:30PM IST March 5, Sunday

Here is the Women’s Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, RCB-W vs DEL-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction, RCB-W vs DEL-W Playing 11s Women’s Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – Women’s Premier League.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The Women’s Premier League match toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 3.00 PM IST

Time – 3:30 PM IST, March 5, Sunday.

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team

Keeper – Richa Ghosh,

Batsmen – Meg Lanning (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Devine

All-rounders – Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp, Disha Kasat

Bowlers – Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur

RCB-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W): Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur

Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W): Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Laura Harris, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav











