Real Madrid Drawn With Chelsea, Manchester City to Play With Bayern Munich

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


UCL Quarter-Final Draw: Real Madrid Drawn With Chelsea, Manchester City to Play With Bayern Munich. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The draws for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final is done and dusted and we will be witnessing a number of exciting clashes over the month of April.

Defending Champions Real Madrid are drawn with Chelsea, whom they faced in the same stage of the competition last season. It was a dramatic match-up as Los Blancos edged the Blues 5-4 on aggregate.

Bayern Munich, the German giants had an easy outing against PSG in the R016, will be facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City qualified after trouncing RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate. Guardiola will be up against his former side, where he won 7 trophies in 3 years.

Napoli and AC Milan will meeting in an all Italian clash in the last 8 stage, whereas another Italian giants in Inter Milan will be facing Benfica in April.

QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP
Inter Milan vs Benfica.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea.
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.
Napoli vs AC Milan.

The first leg will be held on 11/12 April, whereas the second leg will be held on 18/19 April.




Published Date: March 17, 2023 6:07 PM IST







