Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Final 1st Leg When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online SonyLiv TV Sony Sports

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Final: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Chelsea online and on TV.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Final: When and Where to Watch UCL Match Online and on TV. (Image: Twitter)

Madrid: Real Madrid aim to return to business as usual when they take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday night. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested key players for Saturday’s match at home to Villarreal and saw how his side lost a thrilling match 3-2, but key players, such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal are all likely to be back against Chelsea, reports Xinhua. Ferland Mendy is Madrid’s only injury and the only big doubt is whether Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba or Eduardo Camavinga will replace him. Although he has performed well in midfield in recent weeks, Camavinga could be the favorite, after his excellent display on the left in Madrid’s 4-0 Copa del Rey win away to Barcelona last week. Karim Benzema will lead the attack alongside Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, although Fede Valverde could play a linking role between midfield and attack. Chelsea went close to knocking Madrid out of the Champions League at the same stage last season, but they travel to Spain in miserable form.

When is the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, April 13th IST.

What is the timing of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions match being played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match will be played at Santiago Bernabeu.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions match ?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the Real Madrid vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League match ?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.











