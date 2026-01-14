A Legendary Gathering: 300+ Olympic and Paralympic Icons ‘Ignite’ the Athlete and Fan Journey to LA28

at LA Memorial Coliseum

ASSETS: Links to hi-res photos and video follow.

VIDEO: Hi-res video b-roll footage of LA28 Celebration on Eve of Ticket Registration Opening

Link: EXTERNAL_LA28 Olympic Ticketing Registration Broll_2026_01_14

Password: @Olympic_Ticketing-Registration#LA28

Link Expiration: 1/19/26

STILL IMAGES: Getty images from LA28 Celebration on Eve of Ticket Registration Opening

Link: https://dam.gettyimages.com/s/63qk5pxpk85x7gv6f9tzjpst

LOS ANGELES

Jan. 14, 2026



Olympic and Paralympic Icons ‘Ignite’ the Athlete and Fan Journey to LA28 at LA Memorial Coliseum. (PRNewsfoto/LA28)



Starting today, January 14 (10 a.m. EST / 7 a.m. PST), through March 18, fans around the world can register for the LA28 Ticket Draw and the opportunity to be selected for a time slot when Olympic tickets go on sale.

Time slots to purchase during Drop 1 will run from April 9 to April 19, 2026.

will run from April 9 to April 19, 2026. Fans will be notified by email from March 31 to April 7, 2026 if they’ve been assigned a time slot.

There will be rolling ticket drops starting in April 2026. Fans are encouraged to register today for the best choice of tickets and events, as capacity may be filled or limited in subsequent drops. Paralympic tickets will go on sale in 2027.

Fans only need to register once to be entered for future ticket draws and Paralympic draws once tickets for this event go on sale later in 2027. Those not selected for the first drop will automatically be entered into future draws.

to be entered for future ticket draws and Paralympic draws once tickets for this event go on sale later in 2027. Those not selected for the first drop will automatically be entered into future draws. Anyone who wants access to tickets – whether for one sport or multiple events – will need to register for the LA28 Ticket Draw.

If registrants selected for a time slot do not purchase the maximum amount of tickets allotted for the Olympic Games (12 per person) during that slot, they will automatically be entered into subsequent ticket draws.

Tickets to the Opening and Closing Ceremony will be available in Drop 1.

Tickets start at $28, and details on pricing for all categories will be available when Drop 1 opens in April 2026.

ABOUT THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

