PHOENIX, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The leader in fundraising through online competitions, Colossal is excited to announce that registration is open for the 2026 Mr. Health & Fitness and Ms. Health & Fitness competitions, two nationwide online events celebrating individuals who embody strength, determination, and a long-term commitment to health and wellness. Fitness enthusiasts across the country can now enter at mrhealthandfit.com and mshealthandfit.com.Designed to spotlight more than physical appearance alone, both competitions honor competitors who demonstrate consistency, discipline, and balance — values that define sustainable health at every stage of life. “Health and fitness aren’t built overnight; they’re the result of daily choices, intentional recovery, and showing up even when motivation dips,” said Colossal CEO Mary Hagen. “These competitions exist to celebrate that journey, not just the end result.” Open to participants from all backgrounds and experience levels, the competitions invite entrants to share their personal fitness stories while inspiring others to prioritize movement, strength, and overall well-being. What Competitors Can Win Each competition will award:
[email protected]
- A $20,000 grand prize
- Feature coverage in Muscle & Fitness Magazine (Mr. Health & Fitness) or a COVER feature in Muscle & Fitness HERS (Ms. Health & Fitness)
- National recognition as a leader in health-focused living
