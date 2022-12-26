Indian males’s hockey staff coach Graham Reid has warned his gamers towards getting caught up within the second and suggested them to lift their recreation to the following stage in the event that they concede a purpose in subsequent month’s FIH World Cup.

Reid believes a optimistic mind-set is important whereas enjoying in a significant match just like the World Cup.

India will open its World Cup marketing campaign towards Spain in Rourkela on January 13, the primary day of the match.

“You (Indian players) sort of get caught up in the moment when you play an event of this magnitude (World Cup). Don’t let yourself get caught up in the moment. It could get quite daunting when you lose the ball, or concede a goal,” mentioned Reid, who was a part of the Australian aspect in the course of the 1990 World Cup in Lahore.

“It is important to develop ‘the next thing’ mentality. You can’t change what happened so you just move on to the next task at hand, stay focused on what’s to be done,” he added.

Describing how the Australian staff ready for the World Cup in 1990, Reid mentioned shutting the thoughts to the “raucous spectators” and “playing silently” had executed the Kookaburras a world of fine throughout his enjoying days.

“In the lead up (to the 1990 World Cup), we played smaller games, and played silently – we were not allowed to talk. A recording of the crowd on loudspeakers would play in the background and we learnt not to rely on calling out but had to get used to turning around and looking,” he mentioned in a launch issued by Hockey India.

“We had to learn to blanket out the sound. And this time in Odisha, it will be just as important for us to be prepared for the crowd.”

Reid admitted that because of the highly-competitive nature of recent hockey, it was very tough to select the favorite for the mega-event, which can be staged collectively by Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

“It is so difficult to pick a team. If I think about it today, I could pick Australia, Belgium and India, and tomorrow I could come back with Netherlands, Germany and India,” he mentioned.

“Of course, I would put India in the top three because if we play well, we have a good opportunity to get there. Any of these top eight can win this World Cup. It is both daunting and exciting at the same time.”

Recollecting the match towards India in the course of the 1990 World Cup, Reid mentioned the purpose he scored was particular to him.

“I remember playing against India and playing against Jagbir. When we squared off at the beginning, I remember wishing him. We shared a good rapport. I happened to score a goal in that game and it was a highlight for me because scoring goals when you are playing as an inside forward in those days wasn’t as prolific as it is today,” he mentioned.