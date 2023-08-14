Rescheduling of ODI World Cup 2023 by ICC Gives BIG Advantage to Rohit Sharma-Led Team India

Home

India will be playing the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later in October-November. (Image: Twitter)

Dubai: After a lot of dilly-dally, the rescheduled ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures were finally announced last week. Nine games including India versus Pakistan was rescheduled. India will now play Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As per the earlier schedule, India was set to lock horns with the arch rivals on October 15. It is due to security concerns during the festive season that forced the game to be rescheduled. For India, two matches have been rescheduled – one against Pakistan and the other versus the Netherlands. But how does the rescheduling help hosts India?

The league stage of the World Cup will now end with India playing Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 12, instead of November 11. That will give a massive advantage to the hosts as they would be in a position to know what they require if they want to qualify for the semi-final. If they are already topping the pool, then they would also know which team they would face in the semis.

The marquee event starts on October 5 with defending champions England locking horns with New Zealand in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium, and culminates in the final on November 18, also at the same venue. The semis will be played at teh iconic Wankhede in Mumbai and Eden Gardens’ Kolkata on November 15 and 16 respectively. The apex body of cricket also announced that tickets for the event will go online from August 25.

The Indian team would play nine games in the group stage. The hosts would certainly be among the favourites to clinch the trophy.















