MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Reserve Cup series officially kicked off its 2026 season in Miami, bringing together the world’s top padel players for a three-day showdown of elite competition paired with star-studded attendance. Led by Reserve Padel Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, alongside Honorary Chairman Jimmy Butler, the premier lifestyle sporting event once again transformed the iconic Reserve Miami Seaplane Base into a global hub for padel, culture, and entertainment.

Reserve Cup Miami welcomed 12 of the world’s top-ranked padel players and over 6,000 fans across three days for a sold-out weekend, dividing the field into two elite teams for a high-energy showdown across a week of competition. Team Miami, captained by five-time World Series Champion Derek Jeter, featured Miguel Yanguas, Agustín Tapia, Lucas Bergamini, Gonzalo Alfonso, Alejandro Galán, and Jon Sanz. Team Reserve, led by six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, included Arturo Coello, Federico Chingotto, Franco Stupaczuk, Francisco Guerrero, Javier Leal, and Javier Garrido.

After a week of competition and decisive final matchups, Team Reserve, captained by Jimmy Butler, claimed victory and was awarded the coveted Reserve Cup trophy, marking a defining moment to open the 2026 Series.

“This weekend was a defining moment for padel in America and a clear reflection of just how far the sport has come since we started this event only three years ago,” said Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel. “Reserve Cup Miami delivered our largest and most impactful crowd to date, and that level of support speaks directly to the momentum behind padel’s growth in this market. We’re grateful to the Miami community for continuing to show up and believe in what we’re building. Experiences like this validate the trajectory of the sport, and reinforce our excitement. We are looking forward to our next Reserve Cup event this summer in Marbella.”

Off the court, Reserve Cup Miami delivered an elevated guest experience that has become synonymous with the series. VIP guests gathered inside The Reserve Club, the tournament’s premier hospitality lounge overlooking the courts, featuring a curated culinary program by Groot Hospitality, cocktails from Laeila Tequila, and wines from Boich Family Cellar. Throughout the weekend, notable attendees included Derek Jeter, Mark Wahlberg, DJ Khaled, Steve Aoki, Claire Holt, Ilia Topuria, Camila Coelho, Braxton Berrios, David Grutman, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Omer Horev, CEO of Horev Hospitality; Myles Shear, CEO of Palm Tree Crew; Harvey Spevak, CEO of Equinox and more.

The Reserve Fan Village and Food & Beverage Pavilion further amplified the atmosphere, with offerings from The Joyce, Miami Slice, Big Face Coffee, and Dorsia’s caviar cart, celebrating Miami’s dynamic food culture.

The Reserve Cup also continued to raise the bar on entertainment. The week officially kicked off Wednesday night with the Reserve Cup Draft Ceremony and Welcome Dinner, presented by UBS, hosted at Casadonna, where players, partners, and VIPs gathered as team rosters were locked in. On Thursday night, Hard Rock Bet presented the Opening Night Post-Match Party, where 50 Cent took the stage, turning the venue into a full-scale celebration.

UBS returned as the premier Official Wealth Management Partner, anchoring elevated moments throughout the week. Additional partners included Hard Rock Bet, Moncayo Golf & Ocean Club, Playtomic, Sierra Blanca Estates, Discovery Land Company, Aston Martin, Laeila Tequila, Wilson, Adidas Padel, and the City of Miami, each contributing custom activations that enhanced the overall tournament experience.

From its debut in 2024 through its rapid international expansion, the Reserve Cup has emerged as one of the most influential platforms driving padel’s global rise. The 2026 Miami edition streamed live on YouTube and aired internationally across major broadcast partners, including ESPN in Latin America and the Caribbean. The event in Spain ran on Mediaset, with additional distribution currently in the works for the U.S., Africa, and Spain, and a deal nearing close with SPOTV to expand reach across Asia. For more information on the series, visit www.reservecup.com .

About Reserve: Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand’s services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, launching exclusive apparel and padel accessories, and organizing signature events like the annual “Reserve Cup,” which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance—catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S.

About UBS: UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

