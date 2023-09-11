Home

RESERVE DAY: What Happens if India-Pakistan Game Gets Washed Out in Colombo – All You Need to Know

The R Premadasa Stadium is under covers after rain stopped play during IND vs PAK game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

Colombo: It was a frustrating day for India and Pakistan cricket teams in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium as the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match was called off due to rain. There is a Reserve Day, but things are not looking bright as the Reserve Day may also get washed out as the forecasts suggest. So, what are the playing conditions going to be on Reserve Day, now that the Indian team has batted for 24.1 overs?

RESERVE DAY PLAYING CONDITIONS

#We will have a Reserve Day because 20-over per side rule was not activated.

#The match will resume at 03:00 PM today

#Team India will resume from 147/2 (24.1 overs) with KL Rahul 17* and Virat Kohli 8* in the middle after the openers were dismissed.

#It will continue as a 50-over-per-side contest.

#If Reserve Day is washed out, India and Pakistan will share a point apiece.

#If the reserve day also gets washed out then qualifying for the final will become a little more challenging for India. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won their respective opening matches of this round to take two points.

#The Reserve Day also means that India will be playing on three consecutive days, with their next game against Sri Lanka on September 12.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a masterclass in aggressive batsmanship with sublime half-centuries that took India to 147/2 against Pakistan before the skies opened up to force the game into the reserve day (Monday).

Before nature showed its ugly face, Rohit (56, 49 balls, 6×4, 4×6) and Gill (58, 52 balls, 10×4) were in spectacular touch while adding 121 runs in just 100 balls.















