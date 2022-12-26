The choice to ship the Pakistan group for the ODI World Cup in India subsequent yr can be taken on the authorities degree, the brand new Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has stated. Talking close to the menace made by his predecessor, Ramiz Raja, that Pakistan will think about pulling out of the mega occasion if India did not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Sethi stated on Monday that, “if the federal government says do not go to India, we is not going to go”.

“The place Pakistan and India’s cricket relations are involved, let’s be clear. (The) selections on whether or not to play or not play tour or not tour are at all times taken on the authorities degree,” Sethi advised a press convention in Karachi.

“These are selections solely taken on the authorities degree; the PCB can solely search readability.” Sethi added that he can be in contact with the Asian Cricket Council on the difficulty of the Asia Cup, which Pakistan is scheduled to host subsequent yr.

“I’ll see what the scenario is after which transfer ahead. Any resolution we take, now we have to ensure we’re not remoted.” Sethi additionally stated he or the PCB had no objection if Raja determined to return to the commentary field.

“I’ve plenty of respect for Ramiz and we’d by no means oppose him returning to the commentary field.” Sethi additionally rubbished the accounts of his expenditure put up by the earlier PCB administration on its web site, saying that they had been incorrect.

“After I return to Lahore, the very first thing I’m going to do is (to) deliver the factual place earlier than the general public. The figures given about me pertaining to bills usually are not proper in any respect,” stated Sethi.

Sethi additionally defended the choice of the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take away Raja as PCB chairman.

“I used to be chairman in 2018. When Imran Khan’s authorities was fashioned, I resigned though some folks in (the) corridors of energy advised me nobody will take away me. I’ve at all times believed that (the) prime minister has the correct to decide on his candidate to run cricket affairs, so I resigned.” Sethi additionally stated that he was in contact with Pakistan’s former head coach, Mickey Arthur as he wished him again.

“Mickey is presently contracted with Derbyshire and I’ve spoken to him. The scenario will turn into clear within the subsequent 8-10 days and now we have sought his recommendation on the brand new teaching setup for the group.

“When he (Arthur) was with the group, he did plenty of good work and he was accountable for pushing Babar Azam ahead. He additionally maintained plenty of self-discipline and health within the group. I imagine he can be good for the group once more if he’s obtainable.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIH Girls’s Nations Cup: Victorious Staff India Receives Heat Welcome In Delhi