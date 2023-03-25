Home

RCB Unbox Event: Reunion Of Terrific Trio, Live Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will reunite once again at the RCB Unbox event on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers will be the star attraction at RCB Unbox event. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hosting a star-studded event on March 26 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB unbox event will have plethora of stars and will start at 4 PM IST on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle will be star attraction at the event as the terrific trio will be reuniting once again at the franchise. While Kohli is there at RCB from the first year, De Villiers played for the Reds from 2011 to 2021. Gayle, who also joined RCB in 2011, played for seven years before moving to Punjab Kings.

What Is RCB Unbox Event?

The franchise will honour Gayle and De Villiers at the RCB Unbox event for their contributions to the franchise. Their jersey numbers 17 (ABD) and 333 (Gayle) will be retired permanently as a tribute and both the legendary cricketers will be inducted into RCB Hall Of Fame.

🚨 IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The gates of Namma Chinnaswamy will be open at 3 PM for #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co! ⌚ Don’t be late, don’t miss a thing! ✅#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/fBtqXUyLex — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 25, 2023

Besides, the franchise will also unveil the jersey for the upcoming IPL 2023. Besides all, RCB will also have their first full team practice on Sunday with all the top players in attendance.

Who All Will Perform At RCB Unbox Event?

The event will live performances from Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar and Aditi Singh Sharma. Thermal and a Quarter, a Bengaluru-based rock band will also perform live in the event.

#RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co. • First full squad practice

• Hall of Fame induction of ABD and Chris

• Live music acts by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others

• Immersive RCB experience and more… ✅#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/v5kSDWkSo9 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 17, 2023

When And Where To Catch RCB Unbox Event Live?

The RCB Unbox event is open to public and one can buy tickets to watch their favourite stars in action on Sunday. Fans can buy tickets from RCB’s official website. The event starts at 4 PM IST sharp and will be live streamed on RCB’s official YouTube channel.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title and aim to put their hands on the trophy in the upcoming season. The franchise have made it to the finals on three occasions in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but finished runners-up in all of them. The Faf du Plessis-led side will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1 at home

RCB IPL 2023 Full Team

Faf du Plessis (C), Finn Allen, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Avinash Singh, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma.











