REVEALED! Not Batting, KL Rahuls Real Problem After Injury is Squatting While Wicketkeeping

Home

Sports

REVEALED! Not Batting, KL Rahul’s Real Problem After Injury is Squatting While Wicketkeeping

Asia Cup: Will Rahul be picked during the Super 4?

KL Rahul, ODI World Cup 2023 (ANI)

Benagluru: India wicketkeeper KL Rahul passed his fitness test at the NCA yesterday and is ready to join the team in Colombo for the Super 4. So, why was Rahul not picked up for the opener against Pakistan? He was not available for selection as he picked up a finger injury in the nets. Now that he has passed his fitness test, there still seems to be a problem and that is not his batting, but wicketkeeping. As per a report in TOI, Rahul is having a problem while squatting while keeping. The nature of his hamstring injury was such that it took a longer period to recover.

“There has been no complaint when he bats. It’s while squatting that he has been feeling the hamstring. That has got much better in the past one week. He will join the team for the Colombo leg of the Asia Cup. The World Cup squad is likely to be announced in a day or two,” BCCI source to TOI.















