Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

REVEALED! Why Pakistan Want Swap of ICC World Cup 2023 Venues For Matches vs Australia, Afghanistan

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • REVEALED! Why Pakistan Want Swap of ICC World Cup 2023 Venues For Matches vs Australia, Afghanistan

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: PCB want a swap of venues for the two games. As per the same report, it is understood that PCB has made the request as that would make them favourites. 

PCB News, Pakistan WC Venues, PCB Updates, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement, ODI World Cup 2023 live updates, ODI World Cup 2023 live scores and updates, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 teams, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, ODI World Cup 2023 India's Fixtures, ODI WC 2023 Live streaming, India's ODI WC Fixtures, BCCI, Ind vs Pak, Ind vs Aus, Cricket News, BCCI News
Pakistan wants venues swapped for World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan

Mumbai: As per the draft presented by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan is set to play Australia and Afghhanistan in Chennai. Now, there is a delay in the announcement of the WC schedule and the reason of it being PCB not agreeing to play Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, PCB want a swap of venues for the two games. As per the same report, it is understood that PCB has made the request as that would make them favourites.

“Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible,” the PCB’s internal note said. “Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches.”

It will now be interesting to see if ICC budge under pressure and accept PCB’s request of swap of venues. Pakistan is also scheduled to play a warm-up game against Afghanistan, to which PCB has requested for a practise game against South Africa, England, New Zealand or Australia instead.

Initially, PCB was reluctant to play India at Ahmedabad but now they have taken an U-turn on this and they are alright taking on the hosts at Narendra Modi stadium as the venue would be suitable for their style of play.

“India in Ahmedabad will be advantageous to them, but I doubt that’s going to change considering what that venue means for the BCCI and what this match means for the World Cup,” the PCB internal note accessed by ESPNCricinfo.










Source link

Previous article
Latest Report Confirms ICC Will Announce World Cup 2023 Schedule on June 27
Next article
India’s Modi Sees Unprecedented Trust With U.S., Touts New Delhi’s Leadership Role
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights