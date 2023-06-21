REVEALED! Why Pakistan Want Swap of ICC World Cup 2023 Venues For Matches vs Australia, Afghanistan

Home

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: PCB want a swap of venues for the two games. As per the same report, it is understood that PCB has made the request as that would make them favourites.

Pakistan wants venues swapped for World Cup matches against Australia and Afghanistan



Mumbai: As per the draft presented by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan is set to play Australia and Afghhanistan in Chennai. Now, there is a delay in the announcement of the WC schedule and the reason of it being PCB not agreeing to play Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai. As per a report on ESPNCricinfo, PCB want a swap of venues for the two games. As per the same report, it is understood that PCB has made the request as that would make them favourites.

“Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai are the two which we should look to get changed as much as possible,” the PCB’s internal note said. “Ideally, we can switch these around. Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru would make us obvious favourites in both matches.”

It will now be interesting to see if ICC budge under pressure and accept PCB’s request of swap of venues. Pakistan is also scheduled to play a warm-up game against Afghanistan, to which PCB has requested for a practise game against South Africa, England, New Zealand or Australia instead.

Initially, PCB was reluctant to play India at Ahmedabad but now they have taken an U-turn on this and they are alright taking on the hosts at Narendra Modi stadium as the venue would be suitable for their style of play.

“India in Ahmedabad will be advantageous to them, but I doubt that’s going to change considering what that venue means for the BCCI and what this match means for the World Cup,” the PCB internal note accessed by ESPNCricinfo.















