REVEALED! Why Rinku Singh Was Not Picked For Indias T20I Squad For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics

REVEALED! Why Rinku Singh Was Not Picked For India’s T20I Squad For Windies Tour After IPL 2023 Heroics

Rinku has not been picked for the T20Is versus West Indies because he would be a part of the Indian side for the Asian Games in China.

India Tour Of West Indies: Rinku Singh Trends On Twitter After KKR Star Fails To Get Call-Up In T20I Squad. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Once the Indian T20I squad was announced, the big talking point was Rinku Singh’s non-selection after a splendid IPL 2023 season. While most found it surprising why Tilak Varma was picked over Rinku, the reason is now out in the open. As per a report on InsideSport, Rinku has not been picked for the T20Is versus West Indies because he would be a part of the Indian side for the Asian Games in China. Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the team. Apart from Rinku; Jitesh Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Tilak Varma are also set to be included in Asian Games.

Not just the fans, even former India opener turned analyst Aakash Chopra also questioned Varma’s selection and remarked that Rinku should have got the nod ahead of Tilak unless the MI star bats at the No.3 position.

“They have Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Hardik Pandya in the middle order. If they were looking for a batter after Hardik, then Rinku would have been a better choice than Tilak unless you want him to play at No. 3.”

“Tilak has no other option than to bat down the order, as they have Sanju and Ishan to bat at No.3, and you cannot make Suryakumar bat lower than No.4,” Chopra added.

Earlier, there were reports that Rinku is in the NCA with Rishabh Pant. There is no confirmation about his fitness and that is exactly what is confusing fans and experts here. Interesting to see if BCCI gives a clarification on Rinku’s status.















